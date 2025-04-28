Trending
April 28, 2025 / 2:38 PM

Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery to launch joint tour

By Jessica Inman
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are going on tour. Photo courtesy of The Dwyers
April 28 (UPI) -- Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are going on tour.

The country music artists are launching the Two For the Road tour Nov. 6. The tour begins in Michigan and concludes in Minnesota the following month, with 12 dates planned in total.

Lynch posted about the upcoming performances on Instagram.

"The Two for the Road Tour is coming to your city this fall!" he wrote. "Stay Country Club members get presale access this Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local..."

The tour follows Lynch's recent Red Rocks Amphitheater performance and Las Vegas residency.

McCreery recently performed at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif.

