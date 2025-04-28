Ella Langley, Zach Top to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

April 28 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Ella Langley and Zach Top will be among the performers at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.

The academy said Langley, this year's ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner, and Top, winner of this year's ACM New Male Artist of the Year, will perform at the ceremony May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

"The academy has a deep history of supporting new artists, offering the new artist winners the opportunity to perform on the ACM Awards following their first ACM Award win," the ACM said in the announcement.

The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be streamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

Previously announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, Leann Rimes, Wynonna Judd, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

Langley and Top's Artist of the Year awards were presented Friday.

"Every day of my life, I've just prayed about this and thought about it, and literally everything I've ever done was to be able to do this. I'm so grateful for the team I have around me," Langley said in a video after receiving her award. "I'm just really grateful to have fans that are listening to the music and see that it is truth and ''m just a real life human being going through life like the rest of everyone else, and to see the things that I go through is something that everyone else goes through."

Top also spoke to fans after accepting his award.

"I couldn't be more honored, and I can't say a big enough thank you to my fans for loving music and loving what we do on the road and listening to the songs every day," he said. "It means the world to me, I've always wanted to just play and sing for a living, and I get to do that now and it's cool to be able to get a little trophy every now and then to let us know that we're doing good doing it. So thank you so much, this is beautiful."