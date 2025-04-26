Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart

April 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Ken Carson's More Chaos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar's GNX, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, PLayboi Carti's Music at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine at No. 9 and Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 10.

