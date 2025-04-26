Music
April 26, 2025 / 9:11 AM

Ken Carson's 'More Chaos' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Grammy award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" has notched its 21st week on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Grammy award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" has notched its 21st week on the Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Ken Carson's More Chaos is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar's GNX, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, PLayboi Carti's Music at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine at No. 9 and Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 10.

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
Music // 20 hours ago
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
April 25 (UPI) -- Music artists Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso teamed up to cover Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl," which dropped Thursday.
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
Music // 20 hours ago
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
April 25 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis released a new single following her mother's death. "ILYSMIH" dropped Friday and will be included on the singer's upcoming album, "Sincerely."
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
Music // 21 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Whenever" and an accompanying music video on Friday. The song is the first to debut from her forthcoming fourth studio album.
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 22 hours ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
April 25 (UPI) -- Country music star Jelly Roll performed "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian music artist Brandon Lake on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
Music // 1 day ago
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
April 24 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and other artists have joined the lineup for the 60th annual ACM Awards, which air May 8.
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
Music // 1 day ago
'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+
April 24 (UPI) -- BET+ is previewing Usher's upcoming concert film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," which arrives on the streaming platform May 8.
Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
April 24 (UPI) -- Lorde released "What Was That" Thursday, along with an accompanying music video, marking her first single in four years.
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
Music // 2 days ago
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is reliving its 2024 tour with a concert film that will screen May 14 and 17 in U.S. theaters.
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
April 23 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at the 51st annual American Music Awards, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
Music // 3 days ago
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music. Stirling directed Platten's "Unfolding" music video, which arrives Friday.

