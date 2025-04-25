Trending
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'

By Jessica Inman
Singer Maggie Rogers attends the Kennedy Center Honors in December. She and Sylvan Esso released a cover of Broken Social Scene's "Anthems" Thursday. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
April 25 (UPI) -- Music artists Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso teamed up to cover Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl," which dropped Thursday.

The song initially appeared on the band's 2003 album You Forgot It In People, and will be featured in the upcoming cover version of the album, ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People, arriving June 6.

"'Anthems' is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life. There's something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation," Rogers said of the collaboration. "Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favorite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream."

In an Instagram post announcing the release, Rogers added that the track "found me and ripped me apart and showed up for me crying alone in a care or dancing in many living rooms over many years with friends."

Broken Social Scene commented, "So much thanks and love for this -- means everything."

Band member Kevin Drew told Spin that "to involve yourself with some young bands and artists that are saluting you is basically the best award you can get."

"I love the ones where people made the song their own," he added.

Other artists covering tracks on the album include Ouri, Hovvdy, Toro y Moi, Miya Folikc & Hand Habits, The Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, Middle Kids, Benny Sings, Spirit of the Beehive, sperpentwithfeet, Sessa and Babygirl.

Broken Social Scene is also working on a new album, the outlet reports. They released Hug of Thunder in 2017.

