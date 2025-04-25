Trending
April 25, 2025 / 12:49 PM

Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death

By Jessica Inman
Kali Uchis appears backstage with her two awards during the annual Billboard Music Awards in 2022. She released "ILYSMIH" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Kali Uchis appears backstage with her two awards during the annual Billboard Music Awards in 2022. She released "ILYSMIH" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Singer Kali Uchis has released a new single in the wake of her mother's death.

"ILYSMIH," which dropped Friday, describes the music artist's love for her son, born in 2024.

"He showed me what my life was really worth, down here on Earth," she sings. "And it hurts, it hurts, it hurts. I love you so much. I love you so much it hurts, it hurts."

Uchis, 30, announced that the song, which she described as "a piece of my heart," would be included in her upcoming album, due May 9.

The release comes days after the singer shared news of her mother's death.

"In loving memory of my mommy, who left this Earth not long ago," she captioned the post. "No words can explain how much I miss you mommy. I miss your daily calls to see my baby. How you laughed hysterically about silly things. How easy it was to make you smile. If I could call you now and show you my baby walking everywhere I know your face would light up. And I imagine you that way forever."

"You survived so much, may you rest in heavenly peace mommy. With love, till we meet again," the caption concluded.

The post included a scrapbook page that showed her mother holding her as a baby. The next photograph included Uchis and her son visiting her mother's gravesite, covered in sunflowers and black-eyed susans.

