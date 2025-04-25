April 25 (UPI) -- Country music star Jelly Roll performed "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian music artist Brandon Lake on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

"The struggle keeps me honest and it breaks down the walls of my pride," Jelly Roll sang on the stage.

He told Kimmel that he was instantly a fan when he heard the song and reached out to Lake.

"I was like, 'I love this song, man. I connect with it,'" he told Kimmel.

Later, his manager asked if he'd be interested in collaborating with Lake, and when Jelly Roll learned the song in question was "Hard Fought Hallelujah," he was immediately on board.

"I was like, 'We have to do that song,'" he told Kimmel.

Lake originally released "Hard Fought Hallelujah" in November 2024 and his remix with Jelly Roll in February.

Jelly Roll is set to perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, and kicks off his tour with Post Malone Tuesday. He was also nominated for the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award.

He also opened up to Kimmel Thursday about his weight loss journey, sharing that he'd dropped nearly 200 pounds, or "an entire Jimmy Kimmel."

"I'm eating a lot of protein and vegetables and walking. That's what I'm doing," he said. "...To do all the fun stuff in life, you got to be under 250. So, my goal -- I want to skydive. I want to ride a roller coaster. I want to ride a bull. I know it sounds crazy. I want to wrestle an alligator. I got a list of things that I want to do."