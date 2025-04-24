Trending
Music
April 24, 2025 / 2:21 PM

'Usher: Rendezvous in Paris' concert film coming to BET+

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
BET+ is releasing a new concert film from Usher May 8. Photo courtesy of BET+
1 of 5 | BET+ is releasing a new concert film from Usher May 8. Photo courtesy of BET+

April 24 (UPI) -- BET+ is previewing Usher's upcoming concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which arrives on the streaming platform May 8.

In Thursday's trailer, viewers hear the singer's voice and see the Parisian nighttime skyline.

"Blood, sweat and tears that you put into this moment," Usher says. "You are walking through and being the voyeur of my mind, allowing you to have a peek into the soul."

Anthony Mandler directs Rendezvous in Paris, which blends elements of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows with "a seductive French touch," per the official synopsis.

The concert was filmed at La Seine Musicale and includes fan favorites like "U Got It Bad" and "Yeah!" which arrived in 2001 and 2004, respectively.

BET+ executive Jason Harvey described Rendezvous in Paris as "more than a concert film" in a press release.

"It's a cultural moment that reflects the kind of bold, high-impact storytelling our audience expects from BET+," he said.

Usher, Alicia Keys rock the stage at Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner Usher (R) performs with Alicia Keys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
Music // 3 hours ago
Lorde releases 'What Was That,' first single in 4 years
April 24 (UPI) -- Lorde released "What Was That" Thursday, along with an accompanying music video, marking her first single in four years.
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
Music // 1 day ago
'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters
April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is reliving its 2024 tour with a concert film that will screen May 14 and 17 in U.S. theaters.
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
April 23 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at the 51st annual American Music Awards, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
Music // 2 days ago
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music. Stirling directed Platten's "Unfolding" music video, which arrives Friday.
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
Music // 2 days ago
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Tomorrow was Beautiful," its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G. The film arrives in May.
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Music // 2 days ago
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 4 days ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album "Hurry up Tomorrow" and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.

Trending Stories

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Apple TV+ announces Charles Ponzi podcast starring Sebastian Maniscalco
Apple TV+ announces Charles Ponzi podcast starring Sebastian Maniscalco

Follow Us