April 23, 2025 / 8:53 AM

Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations

By Jessica Inman
Kendrick Lamar is nominated for 10 awards at the American Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kendrick Lamar is nominated for 10 awards at the American Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The nominations for the 51st annual American Music Awards are in, and Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 potential honors, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The rapper, 37, is poised to "tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year should he win in all eight categories," a press release states.

Post Malone follows with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and newcomers Chappell Roan and Shaboozey have seven nods each.

Pop icon Taylor Swift, who has received the most AMA awards since the show's 1974 inception, is up for six this year.

First time nominees include Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, Rose, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

"The American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases," an official event description states.

The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 26.

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is slated to host.

Kendrick Lamar rocks the stage at Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

