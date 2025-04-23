'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters

"ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light: Will to Power] In Cinemas" arrives in U.S. theaters May 14 and 17. Photo courtesy of Scoop Marketing

April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is reliving its 2024 tour with a concert film, which screens May 14 and 17 in U.S. theaters.

The movie follows the "breathtaking opening chapter" of the group's Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour, which took members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho from Seoul to Japan, North America and Europe.

CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing are bringing ATEEZ World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] In Cinemas to theaters worldwide. Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m. EDT.

"Presenting ATEEZ's concert in cinemas continues our efforts to expand what theatrical storytelling can be," production company CJ 4DPLEX CEO Jun Bang said in a press release.

Ateez released the EP Golden Hour: Part.2 in November. The mini album appeared on the Billboard 200 chart for weeks.

