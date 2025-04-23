Trending
Music
April 23, 2025 / 12:41 PM

'Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power]' to screen in theaters

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light: Will to Power] In Cinemas" arrives in U.S. theaters May 14 and 17. Photo courtesy of Scoop Marketing
"ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light: Will to Power] In Cinemas" arrives in U.S. theaters May 14 and 17. Photo courtesy of Scoop Marketing

April 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Ateez is reliving its 2024 tour with a concert film, which screens May 14 and 17 in U.S. theaters.

The movie follows the "breathtaking opening chapter" of the group's Towards the Light: Will to Power world tour, which took members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho from Seoul to Japan, North America and Europe.

CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing are bringing ATEEZ World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] In Cinemas to theaters worldwide. Tickets go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m. EDT.

"Presenting ATEEZ's concert in cinemas continues our efforts to expand what theatrical storytelling can be," production company CJ 4DPLEX CEO Jun Bang said in a press release.

Ateez released the EP Golden Hour: Part.2 in November. The mini album appeared on the Billboard 200 chart for weeks.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
Music // 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations
April 23 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar is the top nominee at the 51st annual American Music Awards, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
Music // 1 day ago
Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music
April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music. Stirling directed Platten's "Unfolding" music video, which arrives Friday.
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
Music // 1 day ago
Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Tomorrow was Beautiful," its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G. The film arrives in May.
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Music // 1 day ago
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 3 days ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album "Hurry up Tomorrow" and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Music // 4 days ago
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii released a music video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody that I Used to Know."
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.

Trending Stories

Sophie Nyweide, former child actress who starred in 'Noah,' dies at 24
Sophie Nyweide, former child actress who starred in 'Noah,' dies at 24
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer
'Wednesday' Season 2 gets poster ahead of teaser trailer
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork

Follow Us