Music
April 22, 2025 / 11:30 AM

Lindsey Stirling, Rachel Platten to collaborate on new music

By Jessica Inman
Lindsey Stirling arrives on the red carpet for the Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019. She is collaborating with Rachel Platten on new music. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Lindsey Stirling arrives on the red carpet for the Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2019. She is collaborating with Rachel Platten on new music. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music, which arrives Friday.

Stirling, 38, announced she directed the music video for Platten's "Unfolding" in an Instagram post Monday.

"I had so much fun directing the video for 'Unfolding'!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for trusting me Rachel Platten. This song and video are both yours on Friday!"

The new track is Platten's is first of 2025. She previously released her album I am Rachel Platten in September.

Stirling posted a short video clip that shows her and the "Fight Song" singer, 43, on set.

Platten wears a pale pink dress wrapped in swaths of blush-colored cloth, and Stirling, dressed in all black is showing her how to move the fabric.

"Show me on your body," Platten says.

Platten is currently on her Set Me Free Tour with Ben Abraham, which runs through May 9. Stirling is touring with various symphonies through July.

