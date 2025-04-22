April 22 (UPI) -- Violinist and performer Lindsey Stirling is collaborating with singer Rachel Platten on new music, which arrives Friday.

Stirling, 38, announced she directed the music video for Platten's "Unfolding" in an Instagram post Monday.

"I had so much fun directing the video for 'Unfolding'!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for trusting me Rachel Platten. This song and video are both yours on Friday!"

The new track is Platten's is first of 2025. She previously released her album I am Rachel Platten in September.

Stirling posted a short video clip that shows her and the "Fight Song" singer, 43, on set.

Platten wears a pale pink dress wrapped in swaths of blush-colored cloth, and Stirling, dressed in all black is showing her how to move the fabric.

"Show me on your body," Platten says.

Platten is currently on her Set Me Free Tour with Ben Abraham, which runs through May 9. Stirling is touring with various symphonies through July.