Trending
Music
April 22, 2025 / 9:34 AM

Karol G documentary gets trailer, May premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Karol G arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in 2024. She is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, which arrives May 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Karol G arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in 2024. She is the subject of a new Netflix documentary, which arrives May 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its documentary about Colombian singer and actress Karol G.

The music artist, born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, opens up about the struggles she faced building her career in the trailer for Tomorrow was Beautiful, released Tuesday. The documentary is set for release May 8.

"The fact that I'm a woman was already a huge obstacle for my career," Karol G says in the trailer. "Everyone could see I was at the top of my career, but inside, I felt like I was losing who I really was. As much as I'd like to explain how difficult it was, I wouldn't have enough time."

The documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse behind her stadium tour.

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful follows a successful year for the star, who was Billboard magazine's 2024 Woman of the Year and was crowned Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Karol G's career: music, awards, red carpets

Karol G walks the red carpet at the Univision Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami on February 23, 2017. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Music // 17 hours ago
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 1 day ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album "Hurry up Tomorrow" and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Music // 3 days ago
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii released a music video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody that I Used to Know."
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
Music // 4 days ago
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
April 18 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have teamed up on new music. The duo released "I Ain't Comin' Back" Friday ahead of Wallen's upcoming album, "I'm the Problem."
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
Music // 4 days ago
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released "Bluebird," another song from her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," on Friday.
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
Music // 4 days ago
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Torres spoke to UPI about collaborating with Julien Baker on the new album "Send a Prayer My Way," and what made her want to do a country record.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'

Follow Us