Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video

April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg is back with a new music video.

The rapper, 53, released a music video Sunday for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty. The song is featured on Snoop Dogg's 2024 album Missionary.

The video begins as a doctor (Dr. Dre) shows Snoop Dogg what a healthy lung looks like, before telling him this his lung "resembles charcoal."

"If you keep smoking weed, you are gonna die," he says. "Bring it in. You have a serious decision to make."

"Guess this is my last dance with Mary Jane," Snoop Dogg says.

The title is a riff on Petty's song "Mary Jane's Last Dance," which arrived in 1993. The "Last Dance with Mary Jane" video includes some audio from the original track, as well as Petty's likeness.

"So, the family sent me the files. So I actually have Tom Petty's voice and harmonica playing on the hook," Dr. Dre said in an interview about the song. "And then we had the opportunity to get Jelly Roll to come into the studio and do the second verse."