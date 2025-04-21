Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83

Mac Gayden has died at aged 83. He died at his home in Nashville, according to family. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.

Gayden died at his home in Nashville, according to his cousin Tommy Maddox Working.

He reportedly died Wednesday.

Hayden, who authored his 2013 memoir "Missing String Theory: A Musician's Uncommon Spiritual Journey," was best known for co-writing "Everlasting Love" and "She Shot A Hole in My Soul," and he co-founded the Southern rock bands Barefoot Jerry and Area Code 615 and later performed with Bob Dylan.

He also shared the stage with other talent like Tammy Wynette, Steve Young, Kris Kristofferson and J.J. Cale.

Gayden also wrote tracks for other artists such as Clifford Curry, Bobby Bare, Porter Wagner and began his career with Charlie McCoy & the Escorts in the 1960s.

"Dylan's producer Bob Johnston called Mac Hayden 'the best guitar player I ever heard' and a 'genius genius genius,'" Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement.

"And who could argue?" Young questioned.

Young says Gayden's "sheer musicality" was a "dazzling force, and his spirit a gift to us all."

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have not been made public.