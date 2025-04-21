Trending
Music
April 21, 2025 / 5:21 PM

Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Mac Gayden has died at aged 83. He died at his home in Nashville, according to family. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Mac Gayden has died at aged 83. He died at his home in Nashville, according to family. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

April 21 (UPI) -- Mac Gayden, the man hailed as the bridge between Nashville's country, R&B and rock music communities, has died at aged 83.

Gayden died at his home in Nashville, according to his cousin Tommy Maddox Working.

He reportedly died Wednesday.

Hayden, who authored his 2013 memoir "Missing String Theory: A Musician's Uncommon Spiritual Journey," was best known for co-writing "Everlasting Love" and "She Shot A Hole in My Soul," and he co-founded the Southern rock bands Barefoot Jerry and Area Code 615 and later performed with Bob Dylan.

He also shared the stage with other talent like Tammy Wynette, Steve Young, Kris Kristofferson and J.J. Cale.

Gayden also wrote tracks for other artists such as Clifford Curry, Bobby Bare, Porter Wagner and began his career with Charlie McCoy & the Escorts in the 1960s.

"Dylan's producer Bob Johnston called Mac Hayden 'the best guitar player I ever heard' and a 'genius genius genius,'" Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement.

"And who could argue?" Young questioned.

Young says Gayden's "sheer musicality" was a "dazzling force, and his spirit a gift to us all."

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have not been made public.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
Music // 8 hours ago
Snoop Dogg includes late Tom Petty in 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg released the music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane" featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty's likeness. Dr. Dre also stars in the video.
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Music // 1 day ago
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
April 20 (UPI) -- The legendary British rock band The Who announced that it has worked out its differences with its longtime drummer Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr's son.
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart
April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album "Hurry up Tomorrow" and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Music // 3 days ago
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii released a music video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody that I Used to Know."
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
Music // 3 days ago
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
April 18 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have teamed up on new music. The duo released "I Ain't Comin' Back" Friday ahead of Wallen's upcoming album, "I'm the Problem."
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
Music // 3 days ago
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released "Bluebird," another song from her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," on Friday.
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
Music // 3 days ago
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Torres spoke to UPI about collaborating with Julien Baker on the new album "Send a Prayer My Way," and what made her want to do a country record.
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
April 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton announced "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage," the third of her trilogy of photographic books, will be released on Nov. 11.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Russell Crowe, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas mourn death of Pope Francis
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
Elizabeth Hurley shares Easter photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M

Follow Us