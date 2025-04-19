Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart

April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's Music is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, followed by PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirara Mas Fotos at No. 8, Elton John and Brandi Carlile's Who Believes in Angels? at No. 9 and Ethel Cain's Preacher's Daughter at No. 10.