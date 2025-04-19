Music
April 19, 2025 / 9:39 AM

Playboi Carti's 'Music' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Rapper Playboi Carti's "Music" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's Music is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine, followed by PARTYNEXTDOOR's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirara Mas Fotos at No. 8, Elton John and Brandi Carlile's Who Believes in Angels? at No. 9 and Ethel Cain's Preacher's Daughter at No. 10.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album "Hurry up Tomorrow" and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Music // 20 hours ago
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii released a music video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody that I Used to Know."
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
Music // 1 day ago
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
April 18 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have teamed up on new music. The duo released "I Ain't Comin' Back" Friday ahead of Wallen's upcoming album, "I'm the Problem."
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
Music // 1 day ago
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released "Bluebird," another song from her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," on Friday.
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
Music // 1 day ago
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Torres spoke to UPI about collaborating with Julien Baker on the new album "Send a Prayer My Way," and what made her want to do a country record.
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
April 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton announced "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage," the third of her trilogy of photographic books, will be released on Nov. 11.
Scotty McCreery to release expanded 'Seasons Change' album
Music // 1 day ago
Scotty McCreery to release expanded 'Seasons Change' album
April 17 (UPI) -- "American Idol" Season 10 winner and country music singer Scotty McCreery will release "Seasons Change: Platinum Edition," an expanded version of his 2018 album, in June.
Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft Concert Series
Music // 1 day ago
Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft Concert Series
April 17 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley will celebrate the conclusion of the NFL Draft with a live performance April 26. The country music star will take the stage at Draft Theater near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
Lisa performs at Coachella in official footage
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa performs at Coachella in official footage
April 16 (UPI) -- Blackpink's Lisa made her solo debut at Coachella on Friday night, with official performance videos from the event arriving on YouTube Tuesday.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'

Follow Us