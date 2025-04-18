April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released another song from her upcoming album The Right Person Will Stay on Friday.

"Bluebird" is about the desire to leave but being unable to do so.

"Little bird, bluebird, fly away, for both us. For you have wings, and I've no means to fly," she sings.

The song arrives a week after the release of "Henry, Come On," and a week before she performs at Stagecoach, a three-day festival in Indio, California.

"Bluebird" is the music artist's second single of 2025. The Right Person Will Stay will be her first album since she released Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in 2023.

"It's insane how much I love her and her storytelling," one fan commented on the audio posted to YouTube. "She is a poet first and a singer second."