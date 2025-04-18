Trending
Music
April 18, 2025 / 9:01 AM

Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'

By Jessica Inman
Recording artist Lana Del Rey attends the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring fine art photographer Catherine Opie and director Guillermo del Toro in 2018. She released her second single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Recording artist Lana Del Rey attends the LACMA Art+Film gala honoring fine art photographer Catherine Opie and director Guillermo del Toro in 2018. She released her second single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released another song from her upcoming album The Right Person Will Stay on Friday.

"Bluebird" is about the desire to leave but being unable to do so.

"Little bird, bluebird, fly away, for both us. For you have wings, and I've no means to fly," she sings.

The song arrives a week after the release of "Henry, Come On," and a week before she performs at Stagecoach, a three-day festival in Indio, California.

"Bluebird" is the music artist's second single of 2025. The Right Person Will Stay will be her first album since she released Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in 2023.

"It's insane how much I love her and her storytelling," one fan commented on the audio posted to YouTube. "She is a poet first and a singer second."

