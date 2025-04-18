April 18 (UPI) -- Actress Jenna Ortega joins Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album Hurry up Tomorrow and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.

The video released Friday shows the duo on a ferris wheel and talking by the ocean.

"And I feel the sky, falling down on the road," The Weeknd sings. "Be precious with my heart, drive me slow. Just be kind, I'm a child again, and no child deserves suffering."

Ortega is then seen driving on a highway through the Southwest. The Weeknd later appears in a bathtub that is near overflowing.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow movie stars The Weeknd as a character who represents what he "could have been if things went differently in life," according to director Trey Edward Shults.

The film also stars Barry Keoghan and opens in theaters May 16.

The Weeknd will host a "ferris wheel takeover" at Coachella music festival over the weekend.

