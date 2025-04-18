Trending
Music
April 18, 2025 / 4:06 PM

Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in 'Drive' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jenna Ortega joins The Weeknd in his music video for "Drive." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Actress Jenna Ortega joins Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, in his music video for "Drive," a song that appears on his album Hurry up Tomorrow and will be featured in their psychological thriller film of the same name.

The video released Friday shows the duo on a ferris wheel and talking by the ocean.

"And I feel the sky, falling down on the road," The Weeknd sings. "Be precious with my heart, drive me slow. Just be kind, I'm a child again, and no child deserves suffering."

Ortega is then seen driving on a highway through the Southwest. The Weeknd later appears in a bathtub that is near overflowing.

The Hurry Up Tomorrow movie stars The Weeknd as a character who represents what he "could have been if things went differently in life," according to director Trey Edward Shults.

The film also stars Barry Keoghan and opens in theaters May 16.

The Weeknd will host a "ferris wheel takeover" at Coachella music festival over the weekend.

The Weeknd's career: Music, red carpets, awards

The Weeknd arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
Music // 1 hour ago
Doechii releases music video for 'Anxiety'
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii released a music video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody that I Used to Know."
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
Music // 6 hours ago
Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
Music // 6 hours ago
Post Malone joins Morgan Wallen on 'I Ain't Comin' Back'
April 18 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone have teamed up on new music. The duo released "I Ain't Comin' Back" Friday ahead of Wallen's upcoming album, "I'm the Problem."
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
Music // 7 hours ago
Lana Del Rey releases second single from new album, 'Bluebird'
April 18 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released "Bluebird," another song from her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," on Friday.
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
Music // 11 hours ago
Torres explores her country roots in Julien Baker collaboration
April 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Torres spoke to UPI about collaborating with Julien Baker on the new album "Send a Prayer My Way," and what made her want to do a country record.
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
Music // 23 hours ago
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
April 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton announced "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage," the third of her trilogy of photographic books, will be released on Nov. 11.
Scotty McCreery to release expanded 'Seasons Change' album
Music // 1 day ago
Scotty McCreery to release expanded 'Seasons Change' album
April 17 (UPI) -- "American Idol" Season 10 winner and country music singer Scotty McCreery will release "Seasons Change: Platinum Edition," an expanded version of his 2018 album, in June.
Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft Concert Series
Music // 1 day ago
Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft Concert Series
April 17 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley will celebrate the conclusion of the NFL Draft with a live performance April 26. The country music star will take the stage at Draft Theater near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.
Lisa performs at Coachella in official footage
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa performs at Coachella in official footage
April 16 (UPI) -- Blackpink's Lisa made her solo debut at Coachella on Friday night, with official performance videos from the event arriving on YouTube Tuesday.
LeAnn Rimes, Sheryl Crow named 'mega mentors' for 'The Voice'
Music // 3 days ago
LeAnn Rimes, Sheryl Crow named 'mega mentors' for 'The Voice'
April 14 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow have been named "mega mentors" for the Season 27 contestants on "The Voice."

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'WrestleMania 41' predictions: Who will win?
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
Georgia is in jail in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 preview
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'
Dolly Parton announces new book, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'

Follow Us