April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and rapper Doechii is back with a new music video.

The recent Grammy winner, 26, released a video to accompany her single "Anxiety," which samples the Goyte hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" and arrived in March.

The video released Friday opens with a shot of the singer dancing to the song. The shot is a nod to when she first sang "Anxiety" in a "Coven Music Session" she recorded and posted to YouTube in May 2020. Both videos begin in the same bedroom, with the same tapestry on the wall.

"It never hit streaming," Doechii later explained of her earlier song. "And then Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved and then that song blew up and now people are finding the original version that I did on YouTube and that's blowing up on TikTok... And now people want me to release the full version and we're here and I'm releasing it."

The new music video interrupts Doechii's music session with a broken window. As the song continues, she encounters various anxiety-inducing scenarios, such as the stove catching fire and an elephant walking the neighborhood.

After her February Grammy win for Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii released "Nosebleeds," collaborated with Blackpink's Jennie on "ExtraL," and was honored as Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year.