April 18, 2025 / 9:49 AM

Addison Rae releases 'Headphones On' single, music video

By Jessica Inman
Addison Rae attends the LACMA Art+Film gala in 2022. She released "Headphones On" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Addison Rae released "Headphones On," and a music video to accompany the track, Friday.

The music artist, 24, explores themes of surrender and embracing life's hardships in the song.

"I know the lows are what makes the highs higher," she sings. "So I tell myself this as a reminder -- life's no fun through clear waters."

The video opens with Rae in a pink and red rain jacket, working as a cashier, with clips of the singer on horseback interspersed throughout the song.

"This song is deeply connected to me in so many ways," she wrote in a social media post announcing the release of "Headphones On." "Writing it was healing, emotional and extremely spiritual. Every good thing comes my way. Because I choose to be good."

She released "High Fashion" in February, marking her first single since "Diet Pepsi" arrived in August.

Rae came to fame on social media app TikTok.

