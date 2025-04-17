Trending
April 17, 2025 / 11:54 AM

Scotty McCreery to release expanded 'Seasons Change' album

By Jessica Inman
Scotty McCreery is releasing an expanded version of his album "Seasons Change." Photo Courtesy of True Public Relations
Scotty McCreery is releasing an expanded version of his album "Seasons Change." Photo Courtesy of True Public Relations

April 17 (UPI) -- American Idol Season 10 winner and country music singer Scotty McCreery will release an expanded version of his album Seasons Change June 20.

Officially titled Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, the album will feature four new tracks, including "Still" and acoustic versions of "Five More Minutes," "This is It " and "In Between."

The music artist, 31, has also incorporated new artwork and notes into the project.

Seasons Change originally arrived in 2018, and also included songs "Seasons Change," "Wherever You Are," "Boys From Back Home," "Wrong Again," "Move It On Out," and "Barefootin'."

"The Seasons Change album was truly life-changing for me," McCreery said in a statement. "...It has been both gratifying and confidence-building to see how the fans, radio and streaming have embraced the music from this album and me. I'm a guy who loves to look back, and I celebrate the release of this new expanded edition and all the accomplishments we've made since the original album came out, while also looking ahead to making new dreams come true."

McCreery is currently on tour, performing both solo shows and accompanying Kane Brown, for his High Road tour.

