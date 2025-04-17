Trending
April 17, 2025 / 10:46 AM

Brad Paisley to headline NFL Draft Concert Series

By Jessica Inman
Brad Paisley performs at the Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2021. He is set to headline the NFL Draft Concert Series. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Brad Paisley performs at the Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2021. He is set to headline the NFL Draft Concert Series. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

April 17 (UPI) -- Brad Paisley will celebrate the conclusion of the NFL Draft with a live performance April 26.

The country music icon will headline the Draft Concert Series at Draft Theater near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., a press release states.

"There's nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins. As a lifelong fan, I can't wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend -- with a little music and one heck of a party," Paisley said.

Past artists who have performed during Draft weekend include Tim McGraw, Weezer, Ice Cube and Big Sean.

"We're excited to welcome one of country music's biggest stars to the Draft... HIs performance is our way of saying thank you to the fans, the prospects and the city of Green Bay -- and the perfect way to close out an unforgettable weekend," said NFL executive Tim Tubito in a statement.

The concert is free to attend.

Draft festivities will also include a show featuring more than 500 drones above Lambeau Field. The event honors the Draft and the Green Bay Packers, and will take place April 25.

