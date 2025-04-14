Trending
Music
April 14, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Enhypen announces U.S. dates for 'Walk the Line' tour

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
The South Korean group Enhypen is going on tour. Photo Courtesy of Belift Lab
The South Korean group Enhypen is going on tour. Photo Courtesy of Belift Lab

April 14 (UPI) -- South Korean group Enhypen is touring the United States and Europe.

News about the Walk the Line world tour arrived Monday, following the K-pop band's Coachella debut Saturday, and their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Members Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki danced and sang their single "Loose," which dropped April 4, on Kimmel, and performed some 13 songs on the Coachella stage.

The U.S. leg of the tour begins Aug. 6 in N.Y., with stops in Illinois, Texas and California also planned before heading to Europe.

Enhypen will perform again at Coachella April 19. The group's most recent album, Romance: Untold, arrived in July.

Tickets are available to the general public April 25, with presale starting April 23.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
April 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Bon Iver releases 'SABLE, fABLE' album, 'There's a Rhythmn' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Bon Iver releases 'SABLE, fABLE' album, 'There's a Rhythmn' music video
April 11 (UPI) -- Bon Iver released a music video for "There's a Rhythmn / Au Revoir," a pair of songs from the new album, "SABLE, fABLE," also released Friday.
Enhypen performs 'Loose' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 3 days ago
Enhypen performs 'Loose' on 'Kimmel'
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen performed their English-language single "Loose" on Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Jennie release 'Like Jennie' remix with Peggy Gou
Music // 3 days ago
Jennie release 'Like Jennie' remix with Peggy Gou
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Blackpink member Jennie dropped a remix of her song "Like Jennie" with South Korean singer and DJ Peggy Gou on Friday.
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo
Music // 3 days ago
Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo
April 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll released the song "Dreams Don't Die" ahead of his cameo in Friday's episode of the CBS series "Fire Country." The appearance will mark his acting debut.
Lana Del Rey releases 'Henry, Come On,' first single from new album
Music // 3 days ago
Lana Del Rey releases 'Henry, Come On,' first single from new album
April 11 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey released the song "Henry, Come On" ahead of her upcoming album, "The Right Person Will Stay," which arrives May 21.
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
Music // 3 days ago
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
April 10 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus appeared on Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast to discuss her new album, "Forever is a Feeling," as well as collaborating with artists who include Hosier and her band, boygenius.
Cynthia Erivo to release 'I Forgive You' album June 6
Music // 3 days ago
Cynthia Erivo to release 'I Forgive You' album June 6
April 10 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo announced Thursday that her second studio album, "I Forgive You," will arrive June 6. Her second single from that album arrives Thursday night.
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
April 9 (UPI) -- The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new exhibition, "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker," which will examine the life and career of the legendary recording artist.
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
April 9 (UPI) -- Iconic singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to host the 51st annual American Music Awards ceremony May 26 on Memorial Day.

Trending Stories

Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'
Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'

Follow Us