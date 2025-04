1 of 2 | LeAnn Rimes is joining "The Voice" as a "mega mentor" this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning artists LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow have been named "mega mentors" for the Season 27 contestants on The Voice.

Rimes will join coaches John Legend and Adam Levine, while Crow will help out coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé as the contestants head into the playoffs, starting April 28.

The singing competition airs on NBC Monday nights and is available for streaming Tuesdays on Peacock.