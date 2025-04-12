Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart

April 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Playboi Carti's Music, followed by Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.