April 12, 2025 / 9:52 AM

Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Playboi Carti's Music, followed by Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 8, Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

