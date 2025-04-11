Trending
April 11, 2025 / 8:55 AM

Lana Del Rey releases 'Henry, Come On,' first single from new album

By Jessica Inman
Lana Del Rey arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2020. On Friday, she released the song "Henry, Come On." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Lana Del Rey arrives for the Grammy Awards in 2020. On Friday, she released the song "Henry, Come On." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey is back with new music.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer, 39, released the single "Henry, Come On" Friday, ahead of The Right Person Will Stay, her upcoming album arriving May 21.

"Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach," she wrote in the album announcement post in November, referring to the three-day festival in Indio, California. "Starting with 'Henry.' Love always."

Stagecoach kicks off April 25, and also features such artists as Nelly, Sammy Hagar, Goo Goo Dolls and Tracy Lawrence.

"I'm so excited to see everybody in the desert in April!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "This has been such a crazy nine months and I'm so blessed that come the 25th, it will have been a year since I got to headline Coachella. Thank you to my buddies over there at the festival for letting me play my new songs this year for you."

Within hours of posting the audio for "Henry, Come On," on YouTube, the song had accumulated nearly 10,000 comments.

"How can someone write something so meaningful and deep... She literally told a whole movie in this one song," one fan wrote.

"Henry, come on" also marks Del Rey's first single of 2025. Her most recent album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March 2023.

