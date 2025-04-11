April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jennie dropped a remix of her song "Like Jennie" with South Korean singer and DJ Peggy Gou on Friday.

The Blackpink member posted a visualizer of the track that features her as an anime character with boxing gloves.

The release follows the South Korean singer's debut solo album, Ruby, which arrived in March and featured the original "Like Jennie" track.

The album also included collaborations with FKJ, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis.

Jennie and fellow Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo and Rose are launching their Born Pink tour in July, with stops across North America, Europe and Asia.

