April 11, 2025

Jelly Roll releases 'Dreams Don't Die' ahead of 'Fire Country' cameo

By Jessica Inman
Jelly Roll released the song "Dreams Don't Die" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jelly Roll released the song "Dreams Don't Die" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Jason "Jelly Roll" DeFord released new music ahead of his cameo in Fire Country on CBS.

The country singer, 40, dropped the song "Dreams Don't Die" Friday morning.

"I know how to cry, and I know how to lie, and I know how to hurt -- been doing it all my life," he sings in the lyric video. "And please don't bring me down. I just want to fly where dreams don't die."

He previously released his album, Beautifully Broken, in October.

Jelly Roll's portrayal of Noah in Fire Country Friday night marks the singer's first foray into acting.

"I'm playing a guy who's a second chance man, who's been in and out of prison, but lost his mother due to dementia, so my form of rehabilitation for myself, and to give back as a man of service, was I came to work at the local nursing home," he explained in a clip posted to social media. "I really found myself in this guy. When I came home from my last time being incarcerated, where I was so determined to change who I was as a human, if music didn't work, I have a feeling that I wouldn't have been far fetched from being Noah working somewhere at some place, just trying to help people."

A teaser for the episode, which airs at 9 p.m. EDT, features Jelly Roll's voice saying, "I've been singing about redemption, now I'm stepping into the fire to live it."

