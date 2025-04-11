April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen performed their new song "Loose" on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.
The South Korean group, which includes Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, danced onstage to roaring applause.
The English-language single, released April 4, marks the first release of 2025 for Enhypen, which formed in 2020.
They released a 9-track album, Romance: Untold, in July.
The lyric video for "Loose," shows a portable CD player resting on a listener's blue jeans.
"All this magic's burning like a fire inside," they sing.
The group will perform at Coachella Saturday and April 19.
K-pop stars walk the red carpet