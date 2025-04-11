Trending
Bon Iver releases 'SABLE, fABLE' album, 'There's a Rhythmn' music video

By Ben Hooper
Indie band Bon Iver released a new album, "SABLE, fABLE," and a music video for "There’s a Rhythmn / Au Revoir." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Indie band Bon Iver released a new album, "SABLE, fABLE," and a music video for "There’s a Rhythmn / Au Revoir." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Bon Iver released a music video for "There's a Rhythmn / Au Revoir," a pair of songs from the new album, SABLE, fABLE, also released Friday.

The video sees Bon Iver front man Justin Vernon walking in front of various locales, staring in snowy woods and ending in a tropical paradise.

"There's a rhythm to reclaim / Get tall and walk away," Vernon sings.

The video ends with the musical outro "Au Revoir," the final track on the new album.

"There's a Rhythmn / Au Revoir" can be viewed now on YouTube, while SABLE, fABLE is out on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

