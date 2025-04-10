'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'

April 10 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus appeared on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast to discuss her new album, Forever is a Feeling, as well as collaborating with artists who include Hosier and her band, boygenius.

Dacus told host Shane, who serves as an amateur therapist in his podcast series, that she decided while writing the song "Bullseye" from her new album, which was released last week, that she wanted a second voice on the song.

"It's more powerful if both people can be like, 'We appreciate everything we've given each other and we're walking away.' Hozier is just the best. His voice is so good, his songwriting is so good. I feel like he's selling out huge shows and yet I find he's underrated," Dacus said.

She said she sent the initial recording of the song to Hozier, who was in Ireland at the time.

"He liked it and then basically he just sang on top of it and added all these beautiful harmonies," she said.

Dacus said she is hopes to perform the song on stage with Hozier, but there are no plans for that currently.

The singer also told Shane about her experience with boygenius, the band she formed with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers.

"Phoebe opened for Julien, and I opened for Julien on the same tour. She struck up friendships with both of us and talked us up to each other, and then Phoebe and I met, and then we all wanted to hang out," Dacus recalled.

She said the friendship became a band when Baker and Bridgers went on tour together and asked Dacus to open.

"We were like, 'Well, let's do a song together for this tour we're going to do.' And then it was six songs and a band and that was 2018 and it just was a way bigger thing than we thought it would be," she said.

Dacus said her favorite show she ever played was a boygenius one at Gunnersbury Park in London.

"We had fireworks and Muna opened and I got to make out with everybody in Muna except Naomi [McPherson] because she declined kissing anyone. So proper. It was so awesome," she said.

The Therapuss episode featuring Shane's interview with Dacus is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.