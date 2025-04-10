Trending
Music
April 10, 2025 / 4:34 PM

'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Singer Lucy Dacus appeared on Jake Shane's podcast, "Therapuss," to talk about her new album, "Forever Is a Feeling." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Singer Lucy Dacus appeared on Jake Shane's podcast, "Therapuss," to talk about her new album, "Forever Is a Feeling." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus appeared on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast to discuss her new album, Forever is a Feeling, as well as collaborating with artists who include Hosier and her band, boygenius.

Dacus told host Shane, who serves as an amateur therapist in his podcast series, that she decided while writing the song "Bullseye" from her new album, which was released last week, that she wanted a second voice on the song.

"It's more powerful if both people can be like, 'We appreciate everything we've given each other and we're walking away.' Hozier is just the best. His voice is so good, his songwriting is so good. I feel like he's selling out huge shows and yet I find he's underrated," Dacus said.

She said she sent the initial recording of the song to Hozier, who was in Ireland at the time.

"He liked it and then basically he just sang on top of it and added all these beautiful harmonies," she said.

Dacus said she is hopes to perform the song on stage with Hozier, but there are no plans for that currently.

The singer also told Shane about her experience with boygenius, the band she formed with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers.

"Phoebe opened for Julien, and I opened for Julien on the same tour. She struck up friendships with both of us and talked us up to each other, and then Phoebe and I met, and then we all wanted to hang out," Dacus recalled.

She said the friendship became a band when Baker and Bridgers went on tour together and asked Dacus to open.

"We were like, 'Well, let's do a song together for this tour we're going to do.' And then it was six songs and a band and that was 2018 and it just was a way bigger thing than we thought it would be," she said.

Dacus said her favorite show she ever played was a boygenius one at Gunnersbury Park in London.

"We had fireworks and Muna opened and I got to make out with everybody in Muna except Naomi [McPherson] because she declined kissing anyone. So proper. It was so awesome," she said.

The Therapuss episode featuring Shane's interview with Dacus is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cynthia Erivo to release 'I Forgive You' album June 6
Music // 1 hour ago
Cynthia Erivo to release 'I Forgive You' album June 6
April 10 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo announced Thursday that her second studio album, "I Forgive You," will arrive June 6. Her second single from that album arrives Thursday night.
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
April 9 (UPI) -- The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new exhibition, "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker," which will examine the life and career of the legendary recording artist.
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
April 9 (UPI) -- Iconic singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to host the 51st annual American Music Awards ceremony May 26 on Memorial Day.
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance in NYC subway
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance in NYC subway
April 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Ed Sheeran joined "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to go busking in disguise in a New York City subway station.
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink celebrates fans ahead of world tour
April 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink is celebrating its fans, known as BLINK, ahead of its 2025 world tour, which kicks off in July.
Eagles announce final Las Vegas Sphere shows of 2025
Music // 2 days ago
Eagles announce final Las Vegas Sphere shows of 2025
April 8 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced the final 2025 shows of their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere will begin in October.
Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies after 'private battle with cancer'
Music // 3 days ago
Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies after 'private battle with cancer'
April 7 (UPI) -- Clem Burke, the Blondie drummer who also collaborated with artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Jett and the Ramones, has died at the age of 70.
FKA Twigs cancels concert tour, festival appearances due to 'ongoing visa issues'
Music // 5 days ago
FKA Twigs cancels concert tour, festival appearances due to 'ongoing visa issues'
April 5 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has canceled her planned upcoming concert tour and festival appearances.
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
April 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "I Am Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
Music // 6 days ago
Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single
April 4 (UPI) -- The Brothers Osborne released the single "Finish This Drink" and a lyric video on Friday, the duo's first new music since the EP "Break Mine."

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Adults' to feature Charlie Cox, Julia Fox
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers

Follow Us