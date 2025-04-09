Trending
April 9, 2025 / 3:22 PM

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

By Jessica Inman
Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment

April 9 (UPI) -- Iconic singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is set to host the 51st annual American Music Awards ceremony May 26 on Memorial Day.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez back to host the American Music Awards. Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show," said Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske in a press release Wednesday. "We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer."

Lopez previously hosted "the world's largest fan-voted awards show honoring today's most influential artists" in 2015, and has performed at the event several times over the years. She will take the stage again during this year's show.

"Lope's 2025 AMAs performance will be an exciting highlight of the evening, promising to showcase her unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance and visual spectacle," an official synopsis states.

The AMAs will air on CBS and Paramount+ for subscribers who have Showtime at 8 p.m. EDT. For Paramount+ subscribers without Showtime, the show will stream May 27.

Jennifer Lopez turns 55: a look back

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

