April 9, 2025 / 9:00 AM

Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance in NYC subway

By Jessica Inman
Ed Sheeran recently joined Jimmy Fallon for "The Tonight Show" host's NYC subway busking segment. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
1 of 5 | Ed Sheeran recently joined Jimmy Fallon for "The Tonight Show" host's NYC subway busking segment. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Pop star Ed Sheeran joined Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to go busking in disguise in a New York City subway station.

The duo wore black wigs, beanies, fake lip piercings and sunglasses in the 50th Street subway station. Fallon also sported a black and white scarf and fake septum piercing, introducing the pair as the fictitious band Frat Poison.

They drew a crowd as they covered Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club," with Sheeran playing guitar and Fallon reading the words off a sheet of paper and shaking a tambourine.

After the song, they removed their disguises, and Fallon introduced himself and the "Shape of You" singer to roaring applause.

Sheeran then started performing his new single, "Azizam," which means "my dear" in Farsi. The singer had appeared on The Tonight Show March 26 to discuss the single and his upcoming album, Play.

Fallon has previously filmed his recurring "Subway Busking" segment with such artists as Bad Bunny and Green Day.

Ed Sheeran's career: Concerts, awards, red carpets

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

