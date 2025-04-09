Trending
April 9, 2025 / 4:16 PM

Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

By Ben Hooper
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, which will examine the singer's life and career. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 4 | The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, which will examine the singer's life and career. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, which will examine the life and career of the legendary recording artist.

The museum said access to the exhibit, which runs from May 20 until September 2026, will be included with the price of museum admission.

"After accomplishing enough for three lifetimes, Dolly Parton continues to astound and amaze us with her boundless talent, her vivacious wit and her tremendous generosity," Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a news release. "Like all great artists, Parton has demonstrated consistently that she can transform adversity and setbacks into works of stunning beauty and insight into the human condition."

The exhibit includes clothing items, awards, handwritten lyrics, photos, interview footage and instruments from Parton's career.

"Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me," Parton said. "This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey. I will always love you."

