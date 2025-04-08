April 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink is celebrating fans ahead of its 2025 world tour, which kicks off in July.

The South Korean music artists posted a video Monday showcasing "Special Moments with BLINKS," the name of their fanbase.

The clip shows Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose interacting with fans in Asia, America, Europe and Oceania.

As the snippet continues, viewers hear a voice say, "I feel like our BLINKs just got wider and deeper and better. It means a lot that you guys are all here and sharing your energy with us."

Born Pink kicks off in South Korea July 5, and will include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London before winding down in Tokyo January 18.

Blackpink's members have also been busy on solo projects. Lisa released her debut solo album, Alter Ego, in March, and recently starred as Mook in Season 3 of The White Lotus. Jennie's first solo album also dropped in March, which included "ExtraL," a collaboration with Doechii. Jisoo released an EP, Amortage, in February, while Rose made her solo album debut in December with Rosie.

