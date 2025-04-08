Eagles announce final Las Vegas Sphere shows of 2025

1 of 2 | The Eagles added eight more shows to their Las Vegas Sphere residency for October and November. Photo courtesy of Chloe Weir

April 8 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced the final 2025 shows of their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere will begin in October.

The band, which started its residency Sept. 20, 2024, and has added several blocks of dates since, added eight more shows to the schedule Tuesday: Oct. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 31, and Nov. 1, 7 and 8.

Registration for artist presale of the added dates is now open, with sales starting April 15 at 10 a.m. PDT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Sphere presales begin April 16 at 10 a.m. PDT.

General sales for the added shows begins at 10 a.m. PDT on April 18.

Other events coming to the Sphere include a "fully immersive" screening of The Wizard of Oz in August.