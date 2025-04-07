Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies after 'private battle with cancer'

April 7 (UPI) -- Clem Burke, the Blondie drummer who also collaborated with artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Jett and the Ramones, has died at the age of 70.

Blondie singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein said in a statement posted to social media that Burke died "following a private battle with cancer."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," the statement said. "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Burke's musical work outside of Blondie included collaborations with artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, the Eurythmics, Nancy Sinatra, Iggy Pop, Bob Geldof and the Ramones.

"His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of," the statement said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem's family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke."

