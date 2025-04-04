Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 4, 2025 / 10:44 AM

Ed Sheeran sings with pink balloon in 'Azizam' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Ed Sheeran released a music video for "Azizam," which means "my dear" in Farsi, on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ed Sheeran released a music video for "Azizam," which means "my dear" in Farsi, on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is back with music.

The pop singer, 34, released his single "Azizam" and a "Pink Heart" music video for the song Friday.

Advertisement

"Azizam" means "my dear" in Farsi, and the video shows Sheeran in a soccer stadium, backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and walking in the rain with a pink balloon.

"We filmed this across USA (and a bit in Ipswich)," the music artist said, referencing the town in England. "...It was an amazing atmosphere wherever we went. I wanted to reflect that with the video."

As the video continues, Sheeran is seen dancing in a crowd with a giant pink balloon behind the group.

"I'm so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song," he wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "And so excited for all the other surprises I have for you. Hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer. More to come."

Sheeran's upcoming studio album, Play, marks his first since Autumn Variations, released in 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
Music // 56 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'End of the World' single, music video
April 4 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released "End of the World" and an accompanying music video Friday ahead of her upcoming visual concept album, "Something Beautiful," which arrives May 30.
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released a music video Monday to accompany their latest single "Love Me to Heaven," which arrived March 21.
Miley Cyrus releases 'Prelude,' first song from new album
Music // 4 days ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'Prelude,' first song from new album
March 31 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released "Prelude," the first track from her upcoming album, "Something Beautiful," which arrives May 30.
Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39
Music // 5 days ago
Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39
March 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Scooter has died at the age of 39.
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
Music // 5 days ago
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
March 29 (UPI) -- Beloved singer Johnny Mathis is wrapping up his concert tour earlier than planned.
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
March 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "I Am Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
Music // 6 days ago
St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
March 28 (UPI) -- St. Vincent released "DOA," a new song from the soundtrack of the film "Death of a Unicorn," starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere' album, announce tour
Music // 6 days ago
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere' album, announce tour
March 28 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons dropped "Rushmere," their first album in over six years, and announced an upcoming North America tour on Friday.
Sex Pistols announce first North American tour in over 20 years
Music // 6 days ago
Sex Pistols announce first North American tour in over 20 years
March 28 (UPI) -- The Sex Pistols are touring North America for the first time in over two decades, the band announced Friday.
My Bloody Valentine to go on tour after 10 years
Music // 6 days ago
My Bloody Valentine to go on tour after 10 years
March 28 (UPI) -- My Bloody Valentine is going on tour for the first time in more than a decade, the band announced on social media Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Skye P. Marshall: People think they have 'Matlock' twist figured out, but they don't
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski attend 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 premiere
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
Production underway on 'Landman' Season 2
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
New James Bond film to bring 'fresh' chapter to franchise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement