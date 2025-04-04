Trending
Music
April 4, 2025 / 3:07 PM

Brothers Osborne release 'Finish This Drink' single

By Jessica Inman
Artists Brothers Osborne arrives for the CMT Music Awards in 2019. They released a new single Friday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 3 | Artists Brothers Osborne arrives for the CMT Music Awards in 2019. They released a new single Friday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Brothers Osborne are back with new music.

Siblings John and T.J. Osborne released their single "Finish This Drink," and a lyric video to accompany it, on Friday.

"We're throwing it down on another round," they sing. "When I feel that telephone ring. Said, 'I won't be long, honey, I'll be home as soon as I finish this drink.'"

Prior to "Finish This Drink," their most recent release was their EP titled Break Mine, which arrived in 2024. Their most recent album, Brothers Osborne, dropped in 2023.

"We've talked a lot about releasing music more consistently,"they wrote in an Instagram post promoting their song. "And the time has finally come. Once we start, we won't stop."

The brothers are set to perform at the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio that kicks off Friday and winds down Sunday.

