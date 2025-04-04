1 of 5 | Brandi Carlile (pictured) and Elton John released their collaborative album "Who Believes in Angels?" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"I can't believe I'm saying this," wrote Carlile, 43, in an Instagram post Friday. "But Who Believes in Angels? is out now! I'll never be the same."

She shared a photograph of herself, holding up the album.

John, 78, commented on the post, calling the project "the most incredible journey."

"I love you and am so proud of what we've made together," he wrote.

The longtime friends previously released the title track and an accompanying music video in February.

"The new video is a kaleidoscopic tribute to the rock 'n' roll angels who continue to inspire successive generations," an official synopsis reads. "It finds Elton and Brandi performing on a giant pinball machine, playing a winged piano and guitar respectively, while Tina Turner and Little Richard shimmy amongst pink clouds and neon lights."

The duo is set to perform on SNL Saturday. A promo clip shows the music artists standing with Jack Black, who is hosting, and Heidi Gardner, who says she is overwhelmed to be in their company.

"Just take a deep breath Heidi," Black says. "We're totally normal people."

"Minus our fame and money," Carlile says.

"And immeasurable musical talent," Black says.

"I'm also a knight," John adds.

An Evening with Elton John & Brandi Carlile is set to premiere Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ for subscribers who also have Showtime. That concert special will features songs from their album and offer fans a glimpse into their relationship.

