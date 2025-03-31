Trending
Music
March 31, 2025 / 10:25 AM

Miley Cyrus releases 'Prelude,' first song from new album

By Jessica Inman
Miley Cyrus released "Prelude" Monday ahead of her upcoming visual concept album, "Something Beautiful," which arrives in May. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Miley Cyrus released "Prelude" Monday ahead of her upcoming visual concept album, "Something Beautiful," which arrives in May. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The actress and singer, 32, released "Prelude," the first track from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which is due May 30.

In the official video for "Prelude," released Monday, viewers see a pale peach dahlia appear shortly after the music begins.

"Like when following an image from a train, your eyes can't keep the passing landscapes from being swallowed into endless distance," Cyrus says, as though she is reading a poem. "Like when holding a fistful of ashes. Your hands can't save the things that have already been dissolved into air...The beauty one finds alone is a prayer that longs to be shared."

The video ultimately show's the pop star's face, which is framed by jewels and feathers.

"'Prelude' features Miley wearing archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, as seen on the album artwork..." an Instagram post announcing the video says.

Something Beautiful is a visual concept album, and the former Hannah Montana star told Harper's Bazaar that each track was "presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have points of beauty."

Cyrus released Endless Summer Vacation in 2023.

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

