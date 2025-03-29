Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39

Rapper Young Scooter reportedly died on his 39th birthday Friday. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

March 29 (UPI) -- Kenneth Edward Bailey, the rapper known as Young Scooter, has died at the age of 39. Deadline.com said Bailey died on his birthday. Advertisement

TMZ cited the Atlanta Police Department as saying the hip-hop star suffered a fatal leg injury while jumping over fences and fleeing from police, who were investigating a disturbance call at a residence.

He was pronounced dead Friday at the Grady Marcus Trauma Center.

People.com also confirmed Bailey's death and noted the artist is known for his collaborations with Future and Waka Flocka.

