Will Smith releases first new album in 20 years

Will Smith released his first new album in 20 years on Friday. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Will Smith released his first new album in 20 years on Friday. "My new album 'Based On A True Story' is out now!!" Smith posted on Instagram.

It includes collaborations with his son Jaden, longtime friend DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Joyner Lucas.

Smith's previous record was 2005's Lost and Found.

The Fresh Prince, Independence Day and Men in Black icon threw himself back into his music after he suffered serious backlash for slapping comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Minutes later, Smith picked up the statuette for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.