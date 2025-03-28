Trending
Music
March 28, 2025 / 9:54 AM

Linkin Park releases 'Up from the Bottom' ahead of deluxe album

By Jessica Inman
March 28 (UPI) -- Linkin Park released a single and music video for "Up From the Bottom" Friday, ahead of the deluxe version of their 2024 album, From Zero.

"Inside it feels like I've been barely breathing," singer Emily Armstrong sings as the song begins. "Feels like air is running out. Inside, I'm stuck here, staring at a ceiling you put up to keep me down."

The song depicts the despair of "staring up from the bottom."

The ceiling lights turn on and off as the band keeps playing.

The band is currently on tour, which is set to wind down in Brazil in November.

Linkin Park's "Heavy is the Crown" was recently used as the World Championships anthem for the League of Legends video game.

The deluxe version of From Zero arrives May 16.

