Recording artist St. Vincent released her new song "DOA," from the soundtrack of the film "Death of a Unicorn."

March 28 (UPI) -- St. Vincent released the new song "DOA," from the soundtrack of the film Death of a Unicorn. The song, now available on various music streaming platforms, was posted to YouTube with a visualizer video by Anna Chandler. Advertisement

"Right as I had stopped believing in miracles," St. Vincent sings in the new song, "in comes a unicorn right in front of me."

The song appears in the film Death of a Unicorn, which released in theaters Friday. The comedy horror film stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.