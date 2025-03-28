Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 28, 2025 / 10:18 AM

Lucy Dacus, Hozier perform 'Bullseye' live at National Gallery of Ireland

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

March 28 (UPI) -- Lucy Dacus shared a live performance of "Bullseye," her collaboration with Hozier from her new album, Forever is a Feeling.

The video, posted to YouTube on Friday, features Dacus and Hozier performing the song live at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Advertisement

The performance was recorded by Other Voices, a winter music festival and TV series.

"Inexpressibly grateful to this man for lending his voice to this song, you have my admiration and respect always," Dacus wrote on Instagram.

Dacus also released a lyric video for the studio version of "Bullseye."

Forever is a Feeling released Friday in stores and on various music platforms.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Linkin Park releases 'Up from the Bottom' ahead of deluxe album
Music // 1 hour ago
Linkin Park releases 'Up from the Bottom' ahead of deluxe album
March 28 (UPI) -- Linkin Park released a single and music video for "Up From the Bottom" Friday, ahead of the deluxe version of their 2024 album, "From Zero."
Ariana Grande releases 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album
Music // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande releases 'Eternal Sunshine' deluxe album
March 28 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her 2024 album "Eternal Sunshine" Friday. "Brighter Days Ahead" contains six new songs.
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
Music // 3 hours ago
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
March 28 (UPI) -- Former teen idol Bobby Sherman, who is now 81, is battling stage 4 cancer, according to his wife Brigitte.
Will Smith releases first new album in 20 years
Music // 3 hours ago
Will Smith releases first new album in 20 years
March 28 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Will Smith released his first new album in 20 years on Friday.
TXT's Beomgyu releases 'Panic' mixtape, music video
Music // 20 hours ago
TXT's Beomgyu releases 'Panic' mixtape, music video
March 27 (UPI) -- Beomgyu, a member of the K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, released "Panic," and a music video to accompany it, on Thursday.
Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations
Music // 1 day ago
Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived and first-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, leading the way.
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
March 27 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed his single "Azizam" and announced his upcoming album will be called "Play" when he stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday.
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
Music // 1 day ago
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
March 26 (UPI) -- HBO announced a new two-part documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," will debut on the cable network and streaming service Max this summer.
Lady Gaga announces 'Mayhem Ball' world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga announces 'Mayhem Ball' world tour
March 26 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will promote her album "Mayhem" with the "Mayhem Ball" world tour, which begins July 16 in Las Vegas.
FKA twigs postpones North American tour dates due to visa issues
Music // 1 day ago
FKA twigs postpones North American tour dates due to visa issues
March 26 (UPI) -- FKA twigs is postponing North American dates of her "Eusexua" tour, which had been set to kick off Wednesday in Chicago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Famous birthdays for March 28: Reba McEntire, Laura Harrier
Famous birthdays for March 28: Reba McEntire, Laura Harrier
Jonathan Roumie hopes 'The Chosen: Last Supper' becomes 'staple of the culture'
Jonathan Roumie hopes 'The Chosen: Last Supper' becomes 'staple of the culture'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement