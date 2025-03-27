Trending
March 27, 2025 / 3:21 PM

TXT's Beomgyu releases 'Panic' mixtape, music video

By Jessica Inman
(L-R) Soobin, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun of TXT arrive for the American Music Awards in 2022. On Thursday, member Beomgyu released a solo track, called "Panic." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 27 (UPI) -- Beomgyu, a member of the K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, has released new music.

The 24-year-old singer released "Panic" and an accompanying music video on Thursday.

In the video, the music artist appears to be working through sadness.

"Close my eyes, I want to escape somewhere far away," he sings."I'm left here in this silent room, all alone."

The video shows water rising in the singer's room.

"Beomgyu's 'Panic' hits so hard," one comment on the YouTube video reads. "It's like the song just gets you. He's poured his heart into it, turning his own struggles into a track that feels like a hug for anyone going through tough times."

As a full group, TXT released the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary in November. The South Korean group also consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

