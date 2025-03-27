Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations

March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived.
First-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, beating out Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who are each up for six awards.
|Advertisement
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived. First-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, beating out Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who are each up for six awards.
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived.
First-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, beating out Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who are each up for six awards.
Langley's potential awards include Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.
She released her album Still Hungover in November.
Other music artists up for Female Artist of the Year include Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson.
Male Artist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.
The upcoming ceremony, which takes place in Frisco, Texas on May 8, will mark the the show's 60th anniversary.
Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Wilson.
Reba McEntire is set to host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on Prime Video.
View a selection of the show's other award categories below.
Entertainer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? (I'll be Fine) by Megan Moroney and produced by Kristian Bush for Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll and produced by BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada and Alysa Vanderheym for BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records.
Cold Beer & Country Music by Zach Top and Produced by Carson Chamberlain for Leo33
F-1 Trillion by Post Malone and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins for Mercury Records / Republic Records
Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson and produced by Jay Joyce for BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne