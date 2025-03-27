Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 27, 2025 / 11:18 AM

Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Ella Langley scored the most nominations at the upcoming ACM Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ella Langley scored the most nominations at the upcoming ACM Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived.

First-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, beating out Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who are each up for six awards.

Advertisement

Langley's potential awards include Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

She released her album Still Hungover in November.

Other music artists up for Female Artist of the Year include Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson.

Male Artist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

The upcoming ceremony, which takes place in Frisco, Texas on May 8, will mark the the show's 60th anniversary.

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Wilson.

Reba McEntire is set to host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on Prime Video.

View a selection of the show's other award categories below.

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Advertisement

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I'll be Fine) by Megan Moroney and produced by Kristian Bush for Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll and produced by BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada and Alysa Vanderheym for BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records.

Cold Beer & Country Music by Zach Top and Produced by Carson Chamberlain for Leo33

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins for Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson and produced by Jay Joyce for BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
March 27 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed his single "Azizam" and announced his upcoming album will be called "Play" when he stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday.
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
Music // 20 hours ago
Two-part Billy Joel documentary to hit HBO this summer
March 26 (UPI) -- HBO announced a new two-part documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," will debut on the cable network and streaming service Max this summer.
Lady Gaga announces 'Mayhem Ball' world tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Lady Gaga announces 'Mayhem Ball' world tour
March 26 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will promote her album "Mayhem" with the "Mayhem Ball" world tour, which begins July 16 in Las Vegas.
FKA twigs postpones North American tour dates due to visa issues
Music // 1 day ago
FKA twigs postpones North American tour dates due to visa issues
March 26 (UPI) -- FKA twigs is postponing North American dates of her "Eusexua" tour, which had been set to kick off Wednesday in Chicago.
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
March 24 (UPI) -- The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
March 23 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift is praising the new album of her friend, singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiance, producer Benny Blanco.
Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
March 22 (UPI) -- Pop star Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
Music // 5 days ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
March 21 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released the song "Love Me to Heaven" and announced the "Jonas 20: Living the Dream" tour.
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
Music // 6 days ago
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope released the new song "Mona Lisa."
'The Carters' doc explores Aaron Carter, family's struggles
Music // 6 days ago
'The Carters' doc explores Aaron Carter, family's struggles
March 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for the documentary "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" on Thursday. The two-part film premieres April 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement