Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations

1 of 5 | Ella Langley scored the most nominations at the upcoming ACM Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Langley's potential awards include Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

She released her album Still Hungover in November.

Other music artists up for Female Artist of the Year include Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson.

Male Artist of the Year nominees include Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

The upcoming ceremony, which takes place in Frisco, Texas on May 8, will mark the the show's 60th anniversary.

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Wilson.

Reba McEntire is set to host the show, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on Prime Video.

View a selection of the show's other award categories below.

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I'll be Fine) by Megan Moroney and produced by Kristian Bush for Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll and produced by BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada and Alysa Vanderheym for BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records.

Cold Beer & Country Music by Zach Top and Produced by Carson Chamberlain for Leo33

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins for Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson and produced by Jay Joyce for BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne