FKA twigs postpones North American tour dates due to visa issues

March 26 (UPI) -- FKA twigs is postponing shows on the North American leg of her Eusexua tour, which had been set to kick off Wednesday in Chicago.The 37-year-old British singer and actress said in a video on social media that she and her team failed to secure a visa in time. "So, today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the U.S.A. and perform," FKA twigs explained. "So that means that by no choice of my own, I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago and Toronto shows."
In addition to her Chicago concert Wednesday, the star had been slated to perform Sunday in Toronto and April 3 in New York. She also has a San Francisco show scheduled April 19 but did not mention that performance in her video.