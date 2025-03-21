1 of 3 | J-Hope performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 2022. He released his music video for "Mona Lisa" on Friday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is back with new music. The K-pop star released "Mona Lisa" and an accompanying music video Friday. Advertisement

The video begins with J-Hope gazing at an image of woman's turned face, in an apparent museum, with no other artwork on the walls.

Dancers join him as the music begins.

"I like my girls pretty in the face," he sings "Art piece to frame. Mona Mona Lisa, yeah, I need ya."

"'Mona Lisa' is a love song that pays tribute to celebrating one's unique beauty," an official description reads. "With its title inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's iconic masterpiece, 'Mona Lisa,' the track likens the praise for the alluring person to the timeless masterpiece. It conveys that what truly moves someone is not external beauty, but rather the distinctive characteristics that make each person special."

In March, the BTS member released an EP titled Hope on the Street and the single "Sweet Dreams" with Miguel on March 7.

His Hope on the Stage tour arrived in North America March 13 and will conclude April 6 in Los Angeles before heading to Asia.

