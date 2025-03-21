1 of 4 | The Jonas Brothers released the song "Love Me to Heaven" and announced a new tour Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers are back with new music and an upcoming tour. They popular boy band dropped the song "Love Me to Heaven" and its official lyric video Friday, much to the delight of longtime fans. Advertisement

"Obsessed at 10 years old, still obsessed at 30 years old," one YouTube commenter wrote. "Seeing all the throwback clips associated with this song has made me incredibly emotional. Grateful for these boys."

The band consists of brothers Kevin Jonas, 37, Joe Jonas, 35, and Nick Jonas, 32. They released The Album in 2023, and, more recently joined Rascal Flatts for "I Dare You," which dropped in January.

"Love Me to Heaven," is, as the name suggests, an upbeat love song.

"I could be down, but you love me to heaven," they sing. "Love me to heaven babe. Turns out the Northern Lights don't impress me much. Guess I'm just a fool for the human touch."

The brothers also announced an upcoming tour Friday.

"So we just finished up at GMA," Nick Jonas said in a clip posted to their Instagram. "Had a great time. We made a big announcement. Very big announcement. We are kicking off Jonas 20: Living the Dream, the tour, at MetLife Stadium on August 10, with more dates to be announced at JonasCon on Sunday."

JonasCon is "a special one-day event" commemorating the band's 20th anniversary with "live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances to celebrate the band's incredible two decades," according to an official description.