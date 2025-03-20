Trending
Music
March 20, 2025 / 9:58 AM

Dove Cameron, Damiano David perform on late-night talk shows

By UPI Staff
Dove Cameron (L) and Damiano David took the stage on "The Tonight Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," respectively. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dove Cameron (L) and Damiano David took the stage on "The Tonight Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," respectively. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Dove Cameron and Damiano David both performed on late-night talk shows Wednesday.

Cameron, 29, took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, while David, 26, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cameron showcased her latest single "Too Much," released in February. The song is the first single to debut from her forthcoming second studio album and is about an unsupportive partner.

"If you say I'm too much, baby / Go find less / If you can't keep up / Stay below, I guess / If I'm such a big deal / Maybe you're too little," she sings.

David, the frontman of Italian rock band Måneskin, performed his solo single "Next Summer." The song appears on his forthcoming debut album, Funny Little Fears, which also features the singles "Silverlines" and "Born with a Broken Heart." The album is set for release May 16.

Cameron and David have been romantically linked since 2023. Cameron called David her "north star" in a Valentine's Day tribute in February, and discussed his influence in a recent interview with Billboard.

"We met, and it was just like, 'This is exactly the path, and this makes sense. This person is going to be very important in my life in some way.' And I started to find new sort of inspiration and step into myself in a way that I had never really done before," she said.

Cameron came to fame as an actress in Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie and the Descendants film series. She released her debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, in December 2023.

